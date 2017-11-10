PINK UP: SEMO players honors aunt in Pink Up game

For one Southeast Missouri State University football player, wearing pink is a memory.

It's the memory of his aunt, whose life was taken by breast cancer way too soon.

“She's living through me,” said SEMO wide receiver Trevon Billington.

When Billington took to the football field for the November 4th Pink Up game, he was wearing his pink armor in support breast cancer awareness.

For him, it was personal.

“My aunt she passed away last year from this disease,” Billington said.

He says the Pink Up game sends a powerful message of the number of people effected by breast cancer, the lives lost and the pink warriors currently going through treatment.

“For all those people who that lost the loved ones to this terrible disease, you know, they get to see their families name again playing on the back of someone else's jersey out here on this field here,” Billington said. “They get to see that name live through someone else.”

