Cape Girardeau boy receives letter from President Trump

A young boy from Cape Girardeau sent a letter to President Trump, but he never expected a response back.

Rhett Huckstep sent a letter to the president introducing himself.

The president responded in a letter that says "Do your best each day, enjoy learning, and never, ever give up."

Now Rhett is excited about where he is going to hang it.

"I don't know if I'm gonna put it in the shop or the house. A lot more people would see it in my dad's shop though," said Rhett.

