U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will stop in the Heartland on journey to D.C.

The 79 foot Engelmann Spruce was cut down in Kootenai National Forest. (Source: James Edward Mills/Choose Outdoors)

Oh, Christmas Tree!

The 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is officially on its way to Washington D.C.

Good news for Heartland residents! You will have not one but two chances to see the extravagant tree before it reaches the U.S. Capitol. CLICK HERE to see when.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.