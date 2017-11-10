Jackson, MO Veteran's Day Parade

The City of Jackson will host a Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, November 11.

The parade will be held at 4 p.m.

Veterans from all branches of the armed forces will be represented.

The parade will start at the Frozen Food Locker on High Street and go north on High Street, then west on Main Street and then will turn south on Russell Street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.