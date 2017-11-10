Communities called to honor veterans with meaningful employment at Sikeston ceremony

Brave men and women were honored for their service in a special ceremony in Sikeston on Friday, Nov. 10 ahead of Veterans Day.

General Wendul Hagler, vice director of operations for the National Guard Bureau and a Sikeston native, took the stage to encourage the Heartland to honor veterans with meaningful employment.

Hagler said veterans are equipped with values, skills, and grit that can be used in their communities when they return.

"After our veterans serve in the military they still hold their values strong, they have great skills, great experience," Hagler said. "They are critical thinkers and they help move the country forward. They are the right people to hire, they are the right people to put in charge of difficult tasks. They are the right people to organize the community in support of others."

Hagler said these brave men and women are ready for the call of duty.

"I just hope the community reaches out and understands what a powerful organization our veterans are," Hagler said.

Hagler grew up in the bootheel, graduating from Sikeston High School in 1984.

He said he was honored to return and join the community in thanking our veterans.

"It's very heartening to see our community connected to our military service in this way and to see that they are behind us and help us," Hagler said. "The important thing about America's army is that we are connected to America and our National Guard is connected to America and that's what gives us our great strength."

In his message, Hagler encouraged everyone to pause and remember the service of our veterans and the freedoms they have defended.

You can say thank you at several celebrations planned across the Heartland on Veterans Day.

CLICK HERE for a guide to events and deals for veterans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.