Illinois university's master plan estimated to cost $1.2B

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - University of Illinois officials say that a proposed $1.2 billion master plan that provides a flexible blueprint for future campus growth and development isn't unrealistic given the university's donor base and track record.

The News-Gazette reports that projects included in the plan are the $170 million renovation of State Farm Center, the $121 million renovation of Memorial Stadium, the $90 million Electrical and Computer Engineering Building, and three new residence halls that are estimated to cost about $75 million each.

Mary Jukuri is the campus planner for the consulting firm SmithGroupJJR. She says a full detailed report will be available online once it's been approved by trustees. The board is scheduled to meet in Chicago next week.

