IL Gov. Rauner joins Vietnam hero at veterans ceremony

Gov. Bruce Rauner veterans at an Illinois middle school for a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10.

It was held at Geneva Middle School North in Geneva, Illinois along with decorated Vietnam War hero, Capt. Van C. Stone.

“It’s so important that we all honor the brave men and women who protect our freedoms,” Rauner said. “These heroes stand in the face of danger to keep us safe. No words could ever express how thankful we are for the sacrifices they make.”

It was the school’s twenty-first year recognizing the sacrifices shown by the veterans of all U.S. Armed Services branches.

