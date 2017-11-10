Murray State president to deliver State of University address

Murray State University President Bob Davies will deliver the annual State of the University Address at Wrather Auditorium on Nov. 14.

Davies address is titled “Pathway of Persistence: Our Continued Commitment to Student Excellence."

According to the University, the president will focus on the university's four guiding pillars of its strategic plan:

The University’s commitment to excellence

Experiential learning

A student-centered approach

The sense of community.

Davies is also expected to highlight recent successes at the University in the midst of a changing landscape within higher education and the Commonwealth.

The address will begin at 2:30 p.m. There will be a reception at the Wrather Room of the Wrather West Kentucky Museum immediately following the address.

The event is open to all of the community, faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

The event will also be streamed live.

