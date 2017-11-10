Carbondale honors veterans at ceremony

To honor past and present military members serving our country, the City of Carbondale and SIU Carbondale, VFW Post 2605 hosted a joint Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday morning, November 10.

Speakers included; SIU President, Randy Dunn; Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry; SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno; and others from the city and SIU.

People and veterans came together to honor all current and past veterans for all their service in American wars.

Elmer Brandhorst Jr., a Vietnam War veteran, says his favorite part about these ceremonies is seeing the children who attend, so they can understand why people celebrate veterans day.

"I think it's wonderful, especially these kids. They get a sense, I think, of what a lot of us went through and what a lot of them are going through. You know these kids coming back, I feel sorry for them but with our help and events like this it'll help them in the long run."

