Mermaid aerobics: work your core and your imagination

If you fantasized about being a mermaid, a new water aerobics class may be just the thing you're looking for.

It's called Mermaid Fitness. It's offered at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego.

"That's my favorite part is to actually get to be a mermaid," said Holly Edgin, a student mermaid.

Edgin isn't shy about slipping on colorful fins and diving into the under the sea workout.

"It was more fun than I could've ever anticipated," she said.

Splashing around in fish tails may be fun, but isolating your legs in fins for 45 minutes is also intense cardio and strength training.

Certified Fitness Instructor Molly Dilworth said, "Part of that entails getting their heart rate up, get their core activated and working, to get their biceps and triceps, upper body."

Even "mermen" are giving the class a try.

"There's a fair amount of abs involved in it. Like, my abs are really hurting right now sitting up straight," said Taylor Ames.

Edgin said the low impact workout is really helping her burn fat and build muscle.

"Your triceps are burning just trying to stay afloat, your shoulders, your core really engaging because of the weight of the water on your fins," she said.

The class at the Hotel Del Coronado costs $25 and you have to know how to swim.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.