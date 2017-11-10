Pet resorts & spas pop up from coast to coast

It's no secret people love to spoil their pets. The American Pet Products Association estimates Americans spent 6 billion dollars alone on grooming and boarding last year.

But, it's not at spent at your run-of-the-mill kennel. More and more pet resorts and spas are popping up across the country where animals are pampered from head to paw.

"I thought wouldn't it be great if there was a hotel and resort I could leave my dog, where he could have a vacation when I was traveling," said Leah Fried-Sedwick who owns the Olde Towne Pet Resort outside of Washington, DC.

Fried-Sedwick's resort features rooms with a view, cuddle and story time sessions, and cameras so owners can watch online.

"They're like our own children. They're getting quality of care and compassion," said Ken Foreman, a client at The Olde Towne Pet Resort.

Some pet hotels offer things like daily air purification and full sized beds. Others offer pool parties and some even feature cat rooms with skylights so they sunbathe!

"We offer mud shampoo baths, blueberry facials," said Ryan Gregoire, a groomer at Olde Towne Pet Resort.

But, the stay at the spa doesn't come cheap. A week-long stay costs about a thousand dollars.

Staff members actually go through the Ritz Carlton Executive Training Program so the animals can have a 5-star experience.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.