Mail tampered with in Johnson Co., IL; sheriff issues warning

If you live in Johnson County, Illinois, the sheriff wants you to watch your accounts closely.

That warning comes after several people in the county called to report that their mailboxes had been opened and that mail was missing. Some also reported that the flag on their mailbox had been raised.

According to a post on the sheriff department's Facebook page, investigators believe whoever is tampering with the mailboxes is throwing some of the mail along the side of the mail.

The sheriff recommends checking your mail as soon as it arrives, after work, or as soon as you get home. At this point, investigators believe the motive is to hack your accounts by getting personal information.

They also recommend that you alert your postmaster if you believe it has happened to you.

Deputies spent much of Friday morning checking the sides of roads looking for mail which will then be returned to the post office. The Postal Inspector will also be contacted.

