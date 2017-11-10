Southeastern Illinois College Theatre presents 'Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical'

The classic story of Kris Kringle at Macy's in New York City comes to Southeastern Illinois College Theatre.

Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical will be held Dec. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Single mother, Doris Walker (Callie Smith of Eldorado); six-year old Susan (Rosie Robinson of Harrisburg); Fred Gailey (Jordan Richey of Benton) and Kris Kringle (Alex McRoy of Harrisburg) put the traditional Christmas story to music.

Miracle on 34th Street is a holiday classic written by Meredith Willson, writer of Broadway’s The Music Man.

“This show is filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as ‘Pinecones and Hollyberries,’ ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ and ‘My State, My Kansas’ with a salute to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season," said theatre director Allan Kimball.

Along with the musical, SIC is hosting two additional holiday events.

A Holiday Dinner catered by BBQ Barn in Harrisburg will take place Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:45 p.m. in the theatre lobby.

Cost is $25 per person or $130 for a table of six, and includes tickets to see Miracle on 34th Street immediately following dinner that evening.

There will also be silent auction items up for bid during the dinner and at intermission on Friday night only.

Silent auction items include a catered dinner, PGA tickets, metal creations, SIU tickets, PGA tickets, a free photo session, free Indoor Archery Center time and much more.

Seating is limited and must be reserved by Monday, Nov. 27. Money raised will benefit student scholarships and support.

SIC will also host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. in the Harry L. Crisp Student Center Cafeteria.

The cost is $5 per person and will include a pancake breakfast and a picture with Santa.

Upon registration for this event, tickets to Miracle on 34th Street can be purchased at a discounted rate of $5 for any showing.

Registration is requested by Nov. 27.

All performances will be in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Seating is reserved. General admission is $10. Cost for students, staff, and seniors is $8.

Reservations for the Holiday Dinner, Breakfast with Santa, and tickets to performances may be purchased by calling 618-252-5400, ext. 2468 or ext. 2487, or 618-841-4649.

