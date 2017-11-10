Happy Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps!

241 years ago today, The United States Marine Corps was established.

The Marines are responsible for conducting amphibious operations with the United States Navy.

It is one of the four armed service branches in the U.S. Department of Defense.

As of 2017, there are about 185,000 active duty members.

Semper Fi, and thank you for your service!

