Veteran talks to students in Essex, MO about what it means to serve

Christy Gardner was hurt while on active duty in 2007, but she hasn't let that slow her down.

Gardner and her service dog, Moxie, spent the morning at Richland R-1 school on Thursday, Nov. 9.

During her presentation, the Army veteran told the students that after she lost both legs below the knee during that incident along the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, she was told she would have limitations.

But, Gardner explained to the kids that she's adapted and is thriving.

In fact, she's the co-captain of the U.S. Women's Para-Ice Hockey team. She also serves as the assistant captain of the U.S. Army's Swimming, Track, and Sitting Volleyball teams.

Gardner talked to the students about perseverance and encouraged them to never give up on their dreams.

"Veteran's Day, in particular, is almost more of a Memorial Day to me because of the veterans that changed my life. The folks that saved my life. The folks that influenced my rehab. And the folks that may be...like the gentleman who lost his life saving me. So...Veteran's Day means a lot of that to me," said Gardner.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.