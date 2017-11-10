Veteran talks to students in Essex, MO about what it means to serve

If you fantasized about being a mermaid, a new water aerobics class may be just the thing you're looking for.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Tonight may be the coldest air of the season so far as temperatures dip well into the 20s. Grant Dade says you should bundle up this evening if you have plans.
It's going to be a big weekend for Missouri deer hunters. Firearm season starts Nov. 11.
As we approach Veterans Day, there are millions of men and women who serve our country.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.
