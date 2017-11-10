This week in music: 1967 Lulu

How about a blast from the past! Music from this week in 1967.

Fifty years ago Billboard's Hot 100 had a duet by two Motown stars at number five. Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell teamed up for the do-wap styled Your Precious Love.

The psychedelic rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock checked in at number four with Incense and Peppermints. The song was a chart topper for the band which included Ed King. He would go on the greater fame when he joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in the 1970's.

Vikki Carr was at number three with It Must Be Him. Twenty years later the song became a hit again after showing up on the soundtrack for the movie Moonstruck in 1987.

A blues classic was in the number two spot. Soul Man was a huge hit for the duo Sam & Dave. The exclamation "Play it, Steve" heard in the song refers to guitarist Steve Cropper. He was a member of Booker T. & the M.G.'s who played the instruments on the song. Soul Man would become popular once again in the late 1970's when it was recorded by The Blues Brothers, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi.

And in the top spot for this week in '67 was To Sir With Love by British singer Lulu. It was the theme song the movie of the same name. It was Lulu's biggest hit spending five weeks at number one. Billboard also ranked it as the number one song of the year. In an odd twist, To Sir With Love is the only recording by a British artist which reached number one in the U.S. while failing to chart in Great Britain. By the way Lulu never had another top 20 hit in the U.S. although she is remembered for performing the theme song to the 1974 James Bond movie The Man With the Golden Gun.

