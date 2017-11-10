First Alert: coldest air of the season

Tonight may be the coldest air of the season so far as temperatures dip well into the 20s. Grant Dade says you should bundle up this evening if you have plans.

You can expect some frosty teens if you live in a valley.

Saturday we should see a few clouds but it will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

There is still a good chance of light rain on Sunday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.