First Alert: bundle up on this chilly Friday

You will certainly want a coat this morning as it will feel like it's in the 20s outside.

Even with lots of sunshine today, temperatures will be much colder with highs only reaching the 40s. Laura Wibbenmeyer said northeasterly winds around 10 miles per hour will make it feel even colder.

Tonight may be the coldest air of the season so far as temperatures dip well into the 20s.

Saturday will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s.

There is still a good chance of light rain on Sunday.

