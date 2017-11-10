First Alert: bundle up on this chilly Friday

A joint Veterans Day ceremony took place in Carbondale on Friday, Nov. 10.
If you live in Johnson County, Illinois, the sheriff wants you to watch your accounts closely.
A Dexter woman faces a felony charge after allegedly hitting a man on a bicycle and leaving the scene of the crash.
A jury found that a Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee violated federal law by submitting more than 200 false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.
An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky lands a Paducah man behind bars and gets thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine off the streets.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.
One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.
Four state troopers were paid a premium of your money, and our evidence suggests they did not deserve it. Three of the four are among the highest-paid employees in Louisiana. Each makes about $200,000 or more every year. But our undercover surveillance investigation found they may not be earning much of that money.
