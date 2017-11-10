5 things to know Nov. 10

Good morning! It's Friday, November 10, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

You will definitely want a coat this morning as it feels like it's in the 20s outside. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures today will not get out of the 40s. It will be sunny all day long, but don't let that fool you. Friday night into Saturday morning could be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Overnight lows are expected to be well into the 20s. Laura's pick day of the weekend is Saturday as we'll see lots of sun and temperatures in the 50s. You should expect some light rain on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Honoring Veterans: Veterans Day celebrations kick off today in some communities. Veterans Day celebrates all those who served in the armed services. In the Heartland, there are various events planned for you to show your appreciation to the brave men and women who served.

Man arrested in Butler Co., MO cold case: The remains of Edward Goodwin were believed to have been found on Thursday, November 2, 2017, two years after the man went missing in June of 2015. A man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the investigation.

Alternative to opioids in the works: Researchers at the University of Arizona are testing drugs that they believe could slow down the opioid crisis that kills thousands of people across the country every year.

President Trump says US will 'no longer be taken advantage of' on trade: Hours after leaving Beijing, President Donald Trump on Friday delivered what appeared to be a sharp rebuke to China, railing against trade practices he says have put Americans out of work and warning that the U.S. would no longer "turn a blind eye" to trade abuses.

