5 things to know Nov. 10

Christy Gardner was hurt while on active duty in 2007, but she hasn't let that slow her down.
A week after a protest at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, three members of the student body went before the school board to present their ideas to eliminate bullying in the district.
A tire on a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer detached from the truck, causing a crash in Franklin County, Illinois on Nov. 9.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week 44 years ago. The year was 1973 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart.
You will certainly want a coat this morning as it will feel like it's in the 20s outside.
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.
Officials shut down the school while they investigate the 3-year-old's death.
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.
