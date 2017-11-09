Officers in Ste. Genevieve, MO make several drug busts

The past couple of days have been very busy for officers, according to the police department in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Police say on Nov. 7, officers conducted a search of a home and found scales and marijuana.

Later during a search after a traffic stop, police say a syringe with residue was found. That led to the search at a home where 96 pill capsules containing heroin, 12 used syringes, and a number of pieces of paraphernalia containing heroin were found.

After another traffic stop the same day, baggies of methamphetamine bagged for resale were seized.

That search led officers to search a home finding paraphernalia including a scale. Police say all contained methamphetamine.

Ste. Genevieve police say they are working very hard to get rid of drugs in the community.

If you have any information that can make our community a better and safer place you can remain anonymous and contact police.

Download the KFVS News app: i Phone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.