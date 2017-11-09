Officers in Ste. Genevieve, MO make several drug busts

Christy Gardner was hurt while on active duty in 2007, but she hasn't let that slow her down.
A week after a protest at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, three members of the student body went before the school board to present their ideas to eliminate bullying in the district.
A tire on a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer detached from the truck, causing a crash in Franklin County, Illinois on Nov. 9.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week 44 years ago. The year was 1973 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart.
You will certainly want a coat this morning as it will feel like it's in the 20s outside.
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!
The probable cause documents say Marissa Wallen admitted to shooting her client in the back of the head while they were engaged in sexual activity.
Officials shut down the school while they investigate the 3-year-old's death.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.
