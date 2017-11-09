3 guns recovered after reported burglary in Johnston City

Johnston City police say three people were arrested after a stolen gun investigation.

On Oct. 24, a home was broken into and several items were taken, including three guns.

Police said Douglas K. Hearn, 31, of Johnston City and Charles C. Hutchinson, 26, of Johnston City were charged with burglary.

Brandon M. Blair, 24, of Vienna was taken into custody for possession of stolen property after a search and two guns were found.

The guns were found in a home in rural Carbondale by members of the Johnston City Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the ILEAS Tact Team.

All 3 guns were recovered because of the arrests.

