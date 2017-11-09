Greitens appoints another member of state school board

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a fifth person to the Missouri Board of Education.

Greitens appointed Marvin Jungmeyer of Russellville to the board on Thursday. Jungmeyer is a political independent from Jefferson City. He would replace Joe Driskill, who resigned this week, citing work obligations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Grietens has now appointed five of the eight current board members.

The Missouri Senate must approve the appointments.

The governor has indicated he wants to oust current Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven and would need five board members' votes to do so.

The state school board appoints the commissioner, accredits school districts, approves and renews charter schools, and sets state academic and testing standards.

Three previous Greitens appointments to the board have withdrawn from consideration.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

