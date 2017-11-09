Senate confirms Duncan as US attorney in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate has confirmed Robert Duncan Jr. to be U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

President Donald Trump nominated Duncan to the post in August to replace Kerry Harvey, who resigned in January after serving since 2010.

Duncan has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District since 2005 prosecuting criminal cases.

McConnell said in a news release that Duncan will use his experience prosecuting drug crimes to help areas affected by heroin and prescription drugs.

