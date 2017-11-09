Chicago Bears great Joe Fortunato dies at 87

Joe Fortunato, the speedy linebacker who helped the Chicago Bears win the 1963 NFL title, has died. He was 87.
Joe Fortunato, the speedy linebacker who helped the Chicago Bears win the 1963 NFL title, has died. He was 87.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been named the 2017 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been named the 2017 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner.
The Cubs have hired Jim Hickey as their pitching coach and moved Brandon Hyde to bench coach.
The Cubs have hired Jim Hickey as their pitching coach and moved Brandon Hyde to bench coach.
Basketball guard Alex Caldwell has signed with the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State University.
Basketball guard Alex Caldwell has signed with the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State University.
The Kansas City Royals have confirmed that manager Ned Yost sustained a broken pelvis on his property in Georgia.
The Kansas City Royals have confirmed that manager Ned Yost sustained a broken pelvis on his property in Georgia.