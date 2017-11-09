Police: No active shooter found at Doniphan High School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

According to Doniphan Police, there was no active shooter found after a call on Nov. 9.

The school was put on lockdown and police cleared the buildings.

It was reported that someone had used the school radio frequency to report it.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

