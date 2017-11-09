Grand Tower man behind bars after running from police

A Grand Tower, Illinois man was taken to jail after a short pursuit on Nov. 9, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Keith A. Ticer, 29, was put behind bars on two warrants unrelated to the incident.

Investigators say around 3:15 p.m. the sheriff's office got a call from the Cardinal Corner convenience store in Grand Tower saying she had escaped after being held against her will.

The caller told authorities that the suspect was armed and inside his vehicle in the store's parking lot.

Deputies responded and saw the vehicle. After a slow-speed pursuit, the suspect lost control of his truck, drove through a fence and ran. Speeds didn't go over 35 m.p.h. according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the man eluded deputies by running into the woods by the Mississippi River.

A K-9 from Elkville was called in to track and the suspect was seen running from the woods.

Deputies apprehended the man when he tried to hide in a small shed.

He was taken into custody around 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Elkville and Murphysboro police departments.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

