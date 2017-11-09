Cardinals Adam Wainwright wins Silver Slugger Award

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been named the 2017 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner.
Wainwright becomes the first Cardinals pitcher since Jason Marquis in 2005 to win the award.
In 1980 and 1987, Pitcher Bob Forsch won the award.
Wainwright is ranked 1st among pitchers in batting averages, RBIs, doubles and extra base hits.
