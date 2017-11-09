I-57 back open after wreck in Franklin Co, IL

I-57 north and southbound lanes at the 73-mile marker had been closed due to a traffic crash. Emergency management says all lanes are back open as of 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Troopers were investigating a crash in which a horse trailer overturned.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off at the Illinois Route 154 Sesser exit and northbound is being diverted off at the Illinois Route 14 Benton exit.

Illinois State Police and fire department officials were on the scene. Trooper Joey Watson said traffic will remain heavy in this area until normal flow resumes. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.