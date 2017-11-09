Jury finds Cape Girardeau doctor violated federal law

A jury found that a Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee violated federal law by submitting more than 200 false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The Verdicts against Dr. Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger come after several local doctors and health care providers filed a civil suit against them.



Dr. Fonn operated DS Medical and Midwest Neurosurgeons in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence at trial showed that Fonn used expensive implants, or multiple implants during surgeries, Seeger’s commission income increased.

The jury agreed with the Government that both corporations violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the civil False Claims Act.

The case was jointly handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Civil Frauds section of the Commercial Litigation Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

