Man charged with killing 2 in central Missouri campground

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with killing two people at a central Missouri campground after he was evicted.

Fifty-eight-year-old Gary Sweet, of Rolla, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges. He's jailed without bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Authorities began investigating after gunfire was reported early Wednesday at the Riverview RV Park and Campgrounds along the Osage Beach River in Lake Ozark. Court records say two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a bed in the living quarters of the park's office.

A married couple also reported that shots also were fired into their RV around midnight and that the man was wounded. Court records say a man matching Sweet's appearance was seen on surveillance video.

