Caldwell signs with SEMO for 2018-19 season

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Basketball guard Alex Caldwell has signed with the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State University.

According to the university, the 6'0" South Carolina player was an ESPN Top-30 point guard averaging 14 points and 9 assists per game as a high school junior.

He'll join the team in time for the 2018-19 season. 

