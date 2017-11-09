Caldwell signs with SEMO for 2018-19 season

Basketball guard Alex Caldwell has signed with the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State University.

According to the university, the 6'0" South Carolina player was an ESPN Top-30 point guard averaging 14 points and 9 assists per game as a high school junior.

He'll join the team in time for the 2018-19 season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.