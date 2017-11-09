Steele, MO man sentenced for drug and weapon charges

The United States Attorney's Office announced that a Steele man was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment on Thursday, November 9.

33-year-old Marcus Charleston will serve two back-to-back 60 month terms for several charges.

Charleston was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On December 1, 2016, law enforcement officers served a federal search warrant at Charleston's residence at 410 Liberty Street in Steele.

Officers found 75 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a 9mm pistol.

Charleston admitted he possessed the firearm before his drug trafficking efforts.

He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony conviction for delivery for marijuana and cocaine in 2003.

This case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department, Steele Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

