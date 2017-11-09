KY State Police looking for owner of found handgun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY State Police looking for owner of found handgun

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A handgun was found in Paducah, Kentucky and Kentucky State Police are looking for the owner.

KSP is asking the owner, who reportedly misplaced it outside an area business, to contact Trooper Jay Dunn at 270-856-3721.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly