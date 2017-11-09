Many people may not know that November is Diabetes Awareness Month, even though millions of people in the U.S. have diabetes.

Several of those are unaware they have the disease, which is why Baptist Health Wound Care wants to raise awareness about diabetes, diabetic foot ulcers and how to prevent them.

High blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune systems issues, nerve damage and infection may contribute to a non-healing diabetic foot ulcer.

Baptist Health Wound Care recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

Stop smoking immediately

Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)

Daily self-inspections of the feet or have a family member perform the inspection

Regular care of the feet, including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses

Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

Take steps to improve circulation, such as eating healthier and exercising on a regular basis

For more information about diabetic foot ulcers or how we may be able to help avoid amputation, contact Baptist Health Wound Care at 270-575-2414.

