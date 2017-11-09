IL National Guard sending troops to Afghanistan

The Illinois National Guard is sending a team of Soldiers to Afghanistan as parts of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The soldiers will train and work with Polish soldiers.

"We live in freedom today and every day because of the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers," said Gov. Bruce Rauner. "These heroes stand in the face of danger to keep us safe. We honor that and look forward to their safe return home."

The Bilateral Embedded Staff Team (BEST) A20, will advise and assist the institutions within the Afghan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of the Interior.

The Soldiers are from various parts of Illinois including Normal, Illinois; Carterville, Illinois; McLean, Illinois; Springfield, Illinois; Homewood, Illinois and Lorton, Virginia.

A deployment ceremony was held at Camp Lincoln, in Springfield, on Thursday, November 9. The soldiers will train briefly at Fort Bliss, Texas.

They are expected to return to the state in the summer of 2018.

