AG Hawley to investigate MO rape kit backlog

Missouri's attorney general says his office will audit a reported backlog of the state's unprocessed rape kits.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says according to national statistics, one in six women will face an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime.

“Rape kits provide a powerful tool for identifying and prosecuting potential sex criminals. But both in Missouri and across the country, thousands of rape kits go untested, hamstringing law enforcement efforts to prosecute offenders,” Hawley said. “Every rape kit that goes untested means a rapist who remains on the streets, able to attack again, and a survivor who is denied justice. This is unacceptable. Our investigation will determine the scope of the problem in Missouri, the agencies responsible, and the ways we can implement reform.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.