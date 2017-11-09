Man arrested in connection to Butler Co. death investigation; remains found 2 years later

The remains of Edward Goodwin were believed to have been found on Thursday, November 2, 2017, two years after the man went missing in June of 2015.

A man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the investigation.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, Ricky Hurt is being held on a $300,000 cash only bond.

Dobbs said they went to serve a warrant at Hurt's home and he was found hiding in a back bedroom.

According to Dobbs, Goodwin's remains were found in a lake on a property off County Road 572 in Butler County.

Only 40 percent of his remains were recovered and investigators are working to uncover the rest that were submerged in mud and brush.

Sheriff Dobbs said his team has been working to search after excavating the lake and sitting through of thick mud.

Goodwin's remains were sent to a medical examiner in Farmington, Missouri. They were able to determine the bones are from a male around Goodwin's same age and height.

Goodwin's mother, Connie, reported him missing on June 27, 2015.

The remains will be sent to The University of Texas use mitochondrial DNA testing to confirm 100 percent that this is Goodwin, but Dobbs is confident it is Goodwin's remains.

A man was taken into custody in October 2015 by Shannon County deputies on charges stemming from Goodwin's disappearance. However, those charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

No cause of death has been determined at this time, but Dobbs believes Goodwin may have been shot. The sheriff said their information is that Goodwin was probably led to a rural area, beaten and killed.

