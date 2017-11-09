New ROTC scholarship covers room, board at MU

University leaders say a new Mizzou ROTC Scholarship will bring higher education access and affordability at the University of Missouri.

The scholarship will cover room and board costs beginning in Fall 2018 for incoming freshman ROTC students who are national scholarship winners from the Army, Marines Corps, Navy or Air Force.

Leaders expect around 45 MU students from Missouri will qualify for the grants annually.

“The University of Missouri has a long-standing commitment to training and educating America’s future leaders; today, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing access to stellar military education to the citizens of Missouri, our nation, and the world,” University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. “It is a tremendous honor to invest in the state’s best and brightest military scholars and we thank them for their current and future service.”

The mission MU program is to commission the future officer leadership of the U.S. military forces.

