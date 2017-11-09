Police Foundation to host training session in Paducah, KY

A training session will be held to prepare Paducah, Kentucky organizations in case of an act of violence.

The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County along with the Paducah Police Department will have a training event the week of Dec. 11-15.

This event will be open to Paducah businesses, churches and schools.

The Foundation is working on getting a nationally recognized speaker for the event.

More details on the event are expected soon on their Facebook page.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.