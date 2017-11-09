$13K donated by to children's charities by Plaza Tire

Scott Rhodes (left) and Mark Rhodes (right) present donations to Becky Hatter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and Crissy Mayberry of Hope Children’s Home (Source: Plaza Tire)

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri based company has donated thousands of dollars to two children's charities.

Mark and Scott Rhodes have chosen to give $6500 each Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri and Hope Children’s Home.

The funds come from advertising money won by the Rhodes brothers.

In September 2017, Plaza Tire Service was named Tire Dealer of the Year by Modern Tire Dealer magazine.

“We were excited to be named Tire Dealer of the Year. Modern Tire Dealer is one of the leading publications in our industry, and this honor means a lot to us,” said Mark Rhodes, President of Plaza Tire Service.

“Through the years, we have supported a number or organizations, and many of them are focused on children,” said Scott Rhodes, Vice President of Plaza Tire Service. “We’ve seen the great work each of these groups have done, and we know these donations will help them continue to advance their missions of helping children grow into strong adults.”

Plaza Tire was founded in 1963 in Cape Girardeau by Vernon Rhodes.

