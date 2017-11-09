Bost co-introduces legislation veteran apprenticeship bill

A lawmaker from southern Illinois has introduced a bi-partisan bill to make USDA apprenticeships available to veterans.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Mike Bost R-IL and Rep. Al Lawson D-FL.

“Our bipartisan bill provides a common-sense solution for helping our farmers and ranchers fill jobs and expand their operations while offering our veterans new skills and a potential career path after their service,” said Bost. “Representative Lawson and I sit right next to each other in the House Agriculture Committee, we both have rural economies in our districts, and we both know there’s no more dedicated workforce than our returning military men and women. I’m proud to carry this bill right before Veterans Day to give a hand up to our returning heroes.”

The bill called the Veterans Agricultural Apprenticeship Act asks the USDA to work with agriculture departments in states to identify farmers and ranchers eligible for a loan to train veterans. The loan would then be paid back to the USDA after harvest season.

