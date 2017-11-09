Golf tournament in honor of Marine funds programs for Veterans

Pictured from the left are, Michael Lance, First Missouri Bank, Zack Stricker, First Missouri Bank, Bill Vantroba, Sons of American Legion, Phillip Barker and Dan Self of American Legion Post 153. Front row from left: Melodie Summers, mother (Source: JJP)

A yearly golf tournament held in Poplar Bluff in honor of a fallen Marine has helped to raise money for various veterans programs.

According to a spokesperson with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, the family of Staff Sgt. Eric Summers have made donations through the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Homeless Veterans Program, Valentines for Veterans Concert, Wall of Valor, and Care and Share Program.

“It’s always a pleasure to help the veterans and to keep the contributions we make local,” said Wayne Summers, the father of Staff Sgt. Eric Summers. “This event couldn’t take place without the support of the community.”

The “Staff Sgt. Eric Summers Play for Honor Golf Tournament” is held yearly in June at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Golf Course.

Staff Sergeant Summers was deployed five times to combat zones.

He was one of four Marines killed at Camp Pendleton in California following a tragic ordinance accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.