Racers sign 5 in first full recruiting class for women's basketball

Five student athletes were signed to Murray State women's basketball team.

Women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner announced the signings for her first full recruiting class with the Racers.

The 2018 class features three Murray High Tigers in Alexis Burpo, Lex Mayes and Macey Turley, and Henderson County's DeAsia Outlaw and Sadie Hill from Indianapolis, Ind.

Burpo helped the Tigers to the 2016 All-A State Championship, two Region I titles and three District Four championships.

Hill has been an all-conference selection each of the past two seasons and was also named all-county following her junior year.

Mayes is a member of the 1,000-point club at MHS where she broke the single-season steals record in back-to-back seasons. She helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back regional championships and three district titles.

Turley was named First Team All-State following the 2017 season by the Lexington Herald. She's a member of both the 1,000-point and 500-assist club at Murray High School.

Outlaw spent the previous two seasons at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill. Last season with the Lady Warriors, she was named both all-conference and all-region after averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds per game.

