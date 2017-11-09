Deer is put down after jumping through downtown window

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A deer is dead after wandering into downtown St. Louis and jumping through windows of a vacant building along busy Washington Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Saturday night. The deer was badly injured. The building owner, with permission from police, fatally shot the animal to put it out of its misery.

The Missouri Department of Conservation was notified.

Deer have wandered into downtown St. Louis before. In 2012, a deer broke through a glass door at an office building on the same block. The deer escaped but was found dead several blocks away.

