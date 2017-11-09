Burglary at Union City, TN business under investigation

Police in Union City, Tennessee are looking for two men accused of stealing nearly $7,000 from a business.

Officers responded to Mahindra of KenTenn on Reelfoot Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 6.

One of the glass entrance doors was shattered. Inside, officers found items that had been knocked off the shelves and that several items were missing from display boxes and racks.

Surveillance video showed two men entering the store and taking the items. They were both wearing clothing over their faces.

The missing items total up to $6,989.55.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.

