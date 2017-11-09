Legal Aid Network for service members launched in IL

Illinois veterans, active-duty military, members of the National Guard, reservists, and their dependents now have access to the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network.

It's the first-ever statewide hotline and network of legal support services available to servicemen and women in the state.

Southern Illinois University's School of Law's Veterans Legal Assistance Program and Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation have received grants to provide legal aid services as part of the program.

The program at SIU will focus on helping veterans with discharge upgrades and Veterans Affairs benefit appeals, according to a release from the university.

The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation will work to develop a medical legal partnership with the Marion VA Medical Center.

