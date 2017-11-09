Longtime neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul pleads not guilty to assaulting KY lawmaker as he mowed lawn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Longtime neighbor of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul pleads not guilty to assaulting Kentucky lawmaker as he mowed lawn.

Rene Boucher is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. His arraignment is set for Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Attorney Matt Baker said he hopes that doesn't happen for his client, Rene Boucher. The county prosecutor has suggested that criminal charges may change because of the severity of the lawmaker's injuries.

Warren County prosecutor Amy Milliken didn't provide any more details but said her office is working with Kentucky State Police and the FBI.

Baker says the attack had "nothing to do with politics." He says it was a disagreement between two neighbors. He called it "a very regrettable dispute" that was "trivial."

Paul wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is excess fluid around the lungs. The injuries have sidelined Paul from the Senate as he recovers at his home.

The ongoing mystery is what led to the assault.

Paul and Boucher have been neighbors for 17 years in a gated community.

A Paul friend says the senator was tackled from behind and slammed to the ground Friday.

