Illinois Bicentennial Celebration to honor 200 veterans

Illinois veterans, active-duty military, members of the National Guard, reservists, and their dependents now have access to the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network.
Leaders in the Richland School district have decided to make some adjustments in hopes of making learning more comfortable. And, based on student reaction, it's working.
A man who ran from a traffic stop in Johnson County, Illinois is back in custody.
An intense manhunt is underway right now in Carter County, Missouri after a man escaped from custody overnight.
A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 57 slowed traffic for several hours overnight.
