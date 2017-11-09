Illinois Bicentennial Celebration to honor 200 veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois will honor 200 veterans who've gone "above and beyond the call of duty" as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Veterans Affairs Director Erica Jeffries announced the launch of Honor 200 on Wednesday. They say the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs will work with veteran organizations to solicit nominations for people to be recognized as part of the program.

Jeffries says the project provides an opportunity "to showcase our veterans and the values they have when it comes to serving our communities."

The Illinois Bicentennial Celebration will start Dec. 3 and will include events and programs throughout 2018. It will end with a Bicentennial Birthday Party at the United Center on Dec. 3, 2018.

Honor 200 veterans will be recognized at the birthday party.

