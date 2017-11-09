Crash on I-57 slowed traffic in Pulaski County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash on I-57 slowed traffic in Pulaski County, IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 57 slowed traffic for several hours overnight.

According to police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9.

Investigators said it happened just north of exit eight in the southbound lanes.

Traffic was down to one lane at times, but is moving.

