Manhunt underway for escaped Carter Co. inmate

An intense manhunt is underway right now in Carter County, Missouri after a man escaped from custody overnight.

According to Sheriff Richard Stephens, Corey Hause, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening on a traffic warrant and was taken to the Winona City Jail for housing.

Hause reportedly swallowed something while he was in a holding cell and started vomiting and had to go to the hospital. He was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was treated and released back into the custody of the Carter County Sheriff's Department.

Stephens said the deputy's squad car started having some mechanical problems on Highway 60 near Ellsinore where he stopped and called for assistance.

A second deputy arrived to help work on the squad car. During that time, Hause asked to use the restroom.

Both deputies escorted Hause, who was wearing handcuffs and a belly chain, to the restroom.

As they were walking Hause back to the squad car, he was able to escape their grip and ran across Highway 60 and into the woods, according to the sheriff.

That escape happened at 1:43 a.m.

Tracking dogs were out all night. The Department of Corrections Tracking Unit is en route to Carter County to aid in the search.

Stephens said not only are they concerned about an inmate being loose, he said they are also concerned for Hause's safety because it's cold.

Court documents show that Hause had a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge for operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license. The offense happened in July. Hause was supposed to go to court in October to face the charge, but didn't show up, according to court documents.

If you see Hause, you are asked to call 911 right away.

